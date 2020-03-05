As school officials struggle to find land for new schools, Prince William County Public Schools is going vertical. The school board recently approved the division’s first three-story elementary school.
The $37.1 million elementary school at Rosemont Lewis Park will sit on a narrow strip of 19 acres of county-owned land that includes 12.49 acres of the park near Crestwood Drive and Ashton Avenue, just outside the city of Manassas.
The prototype could pave the way for more three-story elementary schools in the county. The division currently has more than 90 schools, including 61 elementary schools.
School board chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa that land near Manassas and in the eastern end of the county is hard to find and expensive.
“It saves space,” he said about the three-story design. “It’s not a sprawling one-story building.”
Staff plan to seek construction contract bids for the new school by late fall, and it’s expected to open in September 2022. The school will reduce overcrowding at Ellis, Mullen, Sinclair, Sudley and West Gate elementary schools.
Diana Gulotta, the school division’s spokeswoman, told InsideNoVa there are no three-story high schools in the county. The first three-story middle school is planned to be the Potomac Shores middle school, scheduled to open in summer 2021.
On Feb. 19, Albert Ciarochi, associate superintendent for support services, told the school board the prototype design could be used for future elementary schools, such as a proposed elementary school in either Woodbridge or Occoquan and a second Potomac Shores elementary school, both of which are slated to open in September 2023. Ciarochi also said the division can use the design prototype for the Occoquan Elementary School replacement set to be built by September 2025.
Ciarochi told the school board the prototype design will help the division adapt to smaller pieces of land that are available.
Gulotta said the division has spent about $213,750 for the prototype design, which allows the same building floor plan to be used several times on different sites with minimal changes.
School board member Lillie Jessie, who represents the Occoquan District, said she loved the design, including the collaborative spaces.
“I’m pleased we’re beginning to realize, especially on the eastern end, we don’t have the land,” Jessie said. “We really need to think of a different way — a more vertical approach.”
The proposed elementary school is designed for about 700 students in a 112,000-square-foot building, Gulotta said.
The cost is expected to be similar to the costs for John Jenkins Elementary on Prince William Parkway, which cost about $32.6 million, including $7.5 million to buy the land. For that school, the county also donated 2.12 acres of Chinn Park for a soccer field.
In previous years, the division spent $4.1 million to buy the site for Covington-Harper Elementary in Dumfries and $4 million for the site for Kyle Wilson Elementary in Woodbridge.
PARK LAND TRANSFER
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is expected to hold a public hearing regarding the proposed transfer of park land to the school system, but it has not yet been scheduled.
After the school is built, Gulotta said, the remaining park will still have the pavilion, playground, tennis and basketball courts and trails. She also said the division has worked with the county’s parks and recreation department and has agreed to make some physical improvements to the park, including building a 32-space parking lot with lights, and adding a soccer field and bathrooms.
Residents near the proposed school have expressed concerns, such as losing six on-street parking spaces and increased traffic that could make it difficult to leave the neighborhood.
School board members Lisa Zargarpur of the Coles District and Adele Jackson of the Brentsville District asked staff to reconsider its proposed school playground with mulch, because it is not accessible for everyone.
“I’d like to see a different surface to accommodate kids with special needs who can’t play on mulch,” Zargarpur said.
Jackson and board member Jennifer Wall of the Gainesville District asked staff if the design can incorporate more renewable energy.
Staff said the proposed school is designed to receive LEED certification.
Superintendent Steve Walts said adding more environmentally friendly elements that have been requested by the public will add to the school’s overall cost. Staff said this proposed school is too far along in the process to redesign it to use renewable energy, but that is something that could be analyzed for future designs.
Lateef said renewable energy is an issue the school board is interested in moving toward. “We’d like to make it a priority,” he said, adding that it could add to upfront costs but they should be recovered in the long run.
The school board also directed staff to incorporate pre-K classes into the school’s design. Walts said staff will provide a cost estimate for the pre-K addition.
