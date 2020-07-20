Dale City resident Jenni Mannina said her son, who’s heading into his first year of high school, has felt anxiety about the unknowns of the upcoming school year.
Mannina’s son, who has autism, is an A-student. He and thousands of students will start the school year Sept. 8 with all distance and virtual learning from Prince William County Public Schools.
Mannina’s son wanted to start the school year attending two days of in-person instruction each week while completing distance learning on the other three days, she said.
“He’s not overly thrilled,” Mannina said. “...He wanted the 50-50 schedule, which freaked me out. But he said ‘I learn better in a classroom. I need to see things in front of me.’”
With an all-virtual model, Mannina said there’s a lot of uncertainty. She hopes it’s not too much screen time or rigid with live instruction, in case working parents won’t be able to help their children until their workday is over.
Students will see daily instruction and learning times and staff considered recommended screen times for different students, according to the school division's Return to New Learning plan.
Mannina hopes school leaders will be consistent with their expectations and give parents enough time to make plans to accommodate the all virtual schedule.
Creating a schedule helped her son when schools closed in March due to the pandemic. But that was optional work. This school year, state leaders are requiring divisions to provide new instruction.
“Now you’ll have all these classes, it’ll be very stressful,” she said. “It seems like it’s going to be a little chaotic.”
Earlier in the year, when schools closed, Mannina said she was fortunate to talk with her employer to stay home three days a week while her husband stayed home with their son the other two days.
Mannina said she hopes administrators take into account working parents, whether they’re two-parent or single-parent households, as they develop plans to offer all-virtual learning. The division will also have to address students who do not have technology to access required learning, she said.
“They’ve got a big challenge ahead of them and we’ll do all we can,” she said. “I hope they can keep in mind the majority of parents are working.”
(1) comment
Thank you to the school board for completely disregarding students and parents like this. School board members bowed to the PWEA and did not even give parents a choice. We now have teachers that celebrate being out of school creating policy.
Yes not everyone is ready or comfortable coming back to school. But PWCS should have given taxpayers a choice! Thank you insidenova for covering this perspective.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.