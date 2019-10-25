Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts began using Twitter a little over a year ago – albeit reluctantly.
As the leader of a school system with 91,000 students, 11,000 employees, and 99 schools, he said, “Why would I make it easier for people to access me with complaints 24/7?”
But, with some help from his staff and guidance from his daughter, a junior at Colgan High School, he capitulated. And he couldn’t be happier.
“It has been an absolute life-changing experience,” said Walts, noting that students regularly tweet him invitations to school events across the county. He attended 199 of them last year, in addition to his regular visits to every school.
Walts, now in his 15th year with the school system, drew criticism from some school board members in early 2018 after a number of complaints about personnel issues at individual schools. However, a formal proposal to send him on a “listening tour” was rejected by the board in a 5-3 vote.
Walts talked about his Twitter experience Thursday morning at the annual Superintendent’s Business Breakfast, presented by SPARK, the school system’s educational foundation. The breakfast at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center was attended by about 200 school system employees and local business and community leaders.
During his remarks, Walts highlighted “10 things to be excited about Prince William schools.” Among them:
The county has opened 24 new schools since he joined the system and now has more than 11 million square feet of school facilities.
The system’s 699 school buses transport over 60,000 students, covering more than 80,000 miles a day. “That’s a larger transportation system than many cities have.”
Over the past year, the school system has refreshed 6,500 student computers and created an online contracting process for employees.
A new parent/student communication system called The Hub was launched this year.
The food services division serves 10,000 breakfasts and 50,000 lunches every day and won a statewide breakfast challenge last year.
Every county school now has a full-time nurse, and 55 student counselors were added this year.
All of the county’s schools are accredited. “That’s an accomplishment we often take for granted,” said Walts, noting that the city of Hampton hired an airplane to fly a celebratory banner over the city when its schools reached that goal.
The county’s graduation rate has increased for 11 straight years and now stands at 92.4%.
Walts also highlighted three honorees in SPARK’s Business Partnerships of the Year:
CroppMetcalfe and the Office of Career and Technical Education.
Crossroads Connection and Tyler Elementary School.
The Links Inc., Old Dominion Chapter, and Minnieville Elementary School.
Also recognized with the 2019 Sharon Henry Partner in Education Award was Bubbles Salon of Stonebridge and Ashland Elementary School.
