Superintendent Steve Walts will continue to face a $2.35 million lawsuit that alleges he defamed former school board Chair Ryan Sawyers in a video, but the Prince William County School Board has been removed as a defendant.
The lawsuit in July followed a May 7 video message posted on social media by Walts, defending his use of his @SuperPWCS Twitter account following complaints about his private messages to students. Sawyers contends that the video, since deleted, included defamatory comments.
On Aug. 28, Prince William Circuit Court judge James Willett granted Sawyers’ request to remove the school board from the defamation lawsuit, according to court documents. The school board said in a statement Sept. 9 that “at the outset, the school board said that there was no legal or factual basis for the claim.”
A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.
Matthew Nieman and Jason Ross at Jackson Lewis P.C., two members of Walts’ legal team, have argued that Sawyers’ defamation complaint fails to state a cause of action or facts that can lead to relief, according to a memo filed with the court Aug. 12. Walts’ legal team has argued the allegedly defamatory comments are Walts’ opinion, not statements he asserted as facts.
Sawyers is arguing that Walts’ “false and defamatory statements damaged Sawyers’ personal and professional reputation by alleging conduct that is reprehensible to him as a former school board chairman, businessperson, coach and father,” according to the lawsuit.
The video had more than 29,000 views before it was removed, according to the lawsuit.
In the video, Walts said a former school board member and his proxies have launched “a partisan and personal attack on me,” slandering Walts for “purely political purposes.”
“While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online,” Walts said in the video. “Their actions reflect their character. I will not allow children in PWCS to become political pawns for those who seek to damage me during my contract renewal period.”
Sawyers has filed a separate lawsuit calling on the school division to release, either whole or redacted, 20,000 private Twitter messages between Walts and students.
The school division has rejected Freedom of Information Act requests from InsideNoVa and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to release all the messages with students. The school system claims they are part of the superintendent’s personal papers, an exception allowed under state law.
After a hearing in that case Aug. 27, Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving said she wanted time to review the Walts’ messages before making a ruling. As of Thursday, another hearing in the case had not been scheduled.
Following an outside investigation of Walts’ Twitter messages with students, the school board did not extend or renew Walts’ employment contract, and he announced plans to retire when his contract expires in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.