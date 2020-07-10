Families with students enrolled at Prince William County Public Schools are expected to have the option of either 100% virtual learning or a hybrid schedule that would include in-person instruction two days each week.
School staff presented options for the 2020-2021 school year July 8 and the school board is expected to make a final decision on the plan July 15.
As the school division prepares for the school year, staff don’t yet know how many families will choose the hybrid schedule, which will impact how staff can schedule classes, lunch, bus routes and more. In addition, it is not yet known how many employees will ask for 100% remote work due to having a health condition that puts them at risk for severe illness due to COVID-19.
Administrators said it would be complex to try to align schedules for families with children in multiple grades or multiple schools.
The all-virtual learning option will have live and recorded instruction. Some students, including students who receive special education, may attend in-person instruction four days per week.
The school division has had employees in food service and custodians test positive for COVID-19, but administrators did not provide a number.
Staff either quarantine for 14 days or they may return to work sooner if a doctor says they are healthy to return.
Students in class
While the school board informally let staff know they support an optional hybrid schedule that enforces at least three feet of distance, staff also presented estimates of how many students can be present in a classroom at one time while maintaining either three feet or six feet of distancing.
In first-through fifth grades that would traditionally seat about 28 students, about 16 students can be seated in one classroom with three feet of distancing, with half of that, around eight, when limited to six feet of distancing.
Middle school classrooms may be able one or two more students. Numbers weren’t available for high school classrooms.
Under the proposed plan, fewer students on buses will mean students will arrive and leave school at staggered times, according to staff.
Schools Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board that a five-day instruction plan would be rejected by state health officials due to physical distancing requirements and other safety measures required due to the pandemic.
School Board member Lillie Jessie, Occoquan District, asked staff if they considered offering five-day instruction with students attending half-day classes either in the morning or afternoon.
Al Ciarochi, the division’s associate superintendent for support services, said staff considered offering half-day instruction five days a week, but limits on the number of students allowed on buses made it unfeasible.
The division has a fleet of 950 buses, Ciarochi said. Before the pandemic, most of the division’s buses could seat 77 students, but due to the virus, staff estimates those same buses will be able to seat 12 middle or high school students or 24 elementary school students to maintain physical space.
Ciarochi said while middle and high school students will be able to walk to the cafeteria and stand in line to pick up lunch, elementary school students will have meals delivered to classrooms.
Some principals said they would allow kids to eat outside if weather permitted to maintain distance and allow for a social environment, Ciarochi said.
Ciarochi told the school board the division encompasses 11.3 million square feet across 95 schools and 11 support buildings. Staff will flush air out before and after school and will frequently change air filters, Ciarochi said.
Custodians are slated to clean buildings before and after school and clean areas that are repeatedly used throughout the day, Ciarochi said.
Matthew Guilfoyle, the division’s associate superintendent for communications and technology services, told the school board staff are installing wifi access at all elementary, middle and high school sites.
“They are working as fast as they can to support our families,” he said.
The division plans to provide a digital device to all high school students by November, Guilfoyle said, and will provide digital devices to students who need a device in elementary and middle schools.
Staff will have to stagger times when teachers can stream live lessons. The division is upgrading all school's bandwidth to 10 gigabits per second, but schools will not have the capacity for all teachers to provide live online lessons all at once, Guilfoyle said.
Online instruction this fall will be different from the spring semester when assignments were optional and grades could not be given on new work.
“We’ve been able to put more forethought into it,” administrators said.
