Now through July 25, local middle and high school students are participating in the Leadership Prince William Summer Youth Academy’s annual Leadership Lemonade fundraiser.
The Red Team will be raising funds for Bright Care Center; the Blue Team will be raising funds in support of CASA Child Intervention Services.
Leadership Lemonade is an entrepreneurial competition that encourages philanthropy and community awareness among the students. The exercise culminates on Wednesday, July 24 with two competing lemonade stands on the grounds of Youth for Tomorrow—home base for the two-week summer camp.
As part of their experience, students had the opportunity to meet with representatives from seven Prince William/Greater Manassas area not-for-profit organizations.
Using the information gathered during their meetings, the students were divided into two teams and asked to choose which organizations they would be raising money for. They chose the Bright Care Center and CASA.
Throughout the Summer Youth Academy participants have opportunities to enhance their team building, communication and leadership skills, beginning with a personalized Emergenetics behavioral assessment (similar to a DISC profile) and culminating in the planning and execution of Leadership Lemonade.
Those interested in supporting the students’ Leadership Lemonade efforts may give online here. The Leadership Lemonade stand will be set up at 11835 Hazel Circle Drive in Bristow Virginia on Wednesday, July 24 from 1-3 p.m.
For more information, call or email Leadership Prince William’s Executive Director Andrea Money at 703-853-0323 or andrea@leadershipprincewilliam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.