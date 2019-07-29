Arlington school officials say recent changes to state requirements shouldn’t have an adverse impact on the accreditation status of Arlington Community High School.
“We are expecting to be fully accredited,” principal Barbara Thompson told School Board members on July 25, as she brought forward the school’s plan to address changes in Virginia Department of Education requirements.
The new requirements add to those previously in place for special-purpose schools, such as Arlington Community, whose student body is largely made up of immigrant students ages 16 and up, some older than traditional school age.
Requirements include minimum student proficiency in a variety of subjects, as well as meeting state standards on graduation rates, dropout rates, absenteeism and, starting in 2021, college and career readiness.
Arlington Community High School has held state accreditation since 2012. “Our new plan [to meet the requirements] builds on the success of our previous plans,” Thompson said.
Among the efforts by school officials: “We’ve added student-engagement measures” to deal with absenteeism, Thompson said.
School Board members are expected to approve the plan in late August. It must be submitted to state officials by early September.
“We’re very excited about this,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said of the proposal before them.
What is now Arlington Community High School had a somewhat nomadic existence before settling, several years ago, in a two-story building on the Arlington Career Center campus. Originally known as Arlington Mill High School, it was first located in the Arlington Mill section of western Columbia Pike, then moved to space shared with Northern Virginia Community College in Ballston, and for a number of years was located within the walls of the Career Center.
When the school moved into its current home, students voted on “Mavericks” as its nickname. Students at the high school can opt to take classes in the daytime or evening, depending on their work and family situations.
The current location, in what had been known as the Fenwick Center when it was operated as a public-health facility by the Arlington County government, might not be its last. The large Career Center parcel is eventually slated by the school system for redevelopment, although the timeline and specific focus of new facilities remain in flux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.