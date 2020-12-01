The Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools has announced that Kristie Meyers will become principal of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a K-8 online school that opened this fall in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meyers, who will start Jan. 4, brings more than 20 years of educational experience in both public and private schools to this role, the diocese said.
St. Isidore has a current enrollment of 146 students and the capacity to grow moving forward. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum taught in diocesan Catholic schools at a cost of $6,000 per student. Weekly Mass, daily prayer and sacramental preparation are at the center of the program. (For information, see the Website at www.ArlingtonDiocese.org/StIsidore.)
Meyers “is a talented and spirited Catholic educator who brings a wealth of experience to the role, including knowledge of pedagogy for online learning,” said Joseph Vorbach, superintendent of the 17,000-student diocesan school system.
Most recently, Meyers served as the curriculum coordinator for St. Bernadette Catholic School. She currently is completing doctoral studies at Regent University.
Meyers and her husband, Mark, have two children who attend diocesan schools.
“I am humbled and blessed to be a part of the Diocese of Arlington’s mission to make Catholic education available to families who prefer a fully virtual option,” she said. “The team at St. Isidore is committed to ensuring the school meets the highest standards of educational excellence, providing instruction rooted in our Catholic faith in a virtual setting.”
St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School – named in honor of a 7th-century Spanish scholar and archbishop – is the 38th K-8 school in the Diocese of Arlington. Leslie Lipovski, the diocese’s assistant superintendent of schools, has served as acting principal during the school’s first several months.
All 41 brick-and-mortar Catholic schools in the diocese reopened in the fall for either safe-distance full-time in-person instruction or a combination of in-person instruction and e-learning.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
