Protesters say school systems harming kids with online-only plans

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.