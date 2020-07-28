Protesters say school systems harming kids with online-only plans

Not everyone is on board with plans by most public-school systems in Northern Virginia to begin the fall semester in an all-virtual format, instead of providing in-person instruction.
According to organizers, between 150 and 175 people from Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties came to Fairfax County Public Schools’ administrative center in Merrifield on July 25.The group held up signs along Gallows Road and chanted slogans such as “Education is essential” and “No school, no taxes” before marching to the school system’s nearby headquarters.
The protesters desired a safe-reopening of Northern Virginia schools and more transparency and creativity from those school systems, organizers said. The group urged school administrators to manage the risks involved; develop different options to meet differing needs; and inform parents about the back-to-school decision-making process and the standards that would have to be met for in-person learning, they said.
“We want the school administrators to be more open and transparent about what specifically they are looking for in public-health statistics to make the schools and community safer than they are now to enable the doors to reopen, said Arlington parent Erin Hatch Neal.
All-virtual classes will place a disproportionate burden on single parents and low-income households, organizers added.
Former Fairfax County School board member and current parent Elizabeth Schultz also weighed in.
“We are in a county and we are in a nation where we have figured out how grocery stores can stay open, hardware stores can stay open, coffee shops are open, bowling alleys are open, movie theaters are open, golf courses are open, pools are open, the rec centers are open, the summer camps provided by the county are open, private summer camps are open, and the School Board can’t figure out a way to get the schools open,” she said.
