Two consecutive weekends of rain in October caused the cancellation of the annual fall open house at the Outdoor Lab, but plans are in the works for a spring open house, to be held next May.
Operated by the non-profit Arlington Outdoor Education Association, the Outdoor Lab encompasses hundreds of acres in Fauquier County, and was established in the 1960s to provide a place for Arlington students to learn about nature and the environment.
For information, see the Website at www.outdoorlab.org.
