Nathan Onibudo, a junior at South County High School, has been elected by the countywide Student Advisory Council (SAC) to serve a one-year term as student representative to the Fairfax County School Board, beginning July 1.
Onibudo will participate in School Board meetings as a non-voting member, filling the position held for the 2019-20 school year by Kimberly Boateng, a junior at Lee High School. He will be the 50th student representative to the School Board.
Onibudo entered Fairfax County Public Schools after attending private schools in grades preK-4.
“I have had an overwhelmingly positive experience growing up a student in FCPS and I want to do what I can to make sure that that is the case for all current and future and FCPS students,” he said.
