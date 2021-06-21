The Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at Osbourn Park and Potomac high schools, which prepare students for military training, were recognized in recent competitions.
The Potomac High NJROTC Academic Team participated in this year’s Navy National Academic Exam and ranked in the top 10% nationwide.
Dr. Debra Rogers, senior naval science instructor at Potomac, said the exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, covering current events, naval maritime history, oceanography, geography, science and leadership.
The Potomac group consisted of 25 students who were sub-divided into five-person teams. Potomac’s teams ranked seventh, 10th, 23rd, 85th, and 136th out of the 1,338 teams competing.
“Despite this year's unique learning environment, our students continue to excel,” Rogers said.
The Osbourn Park NJROTC recently participated in the Navy’s National Invitational Championships, in which 24 teams from across the country competed in five drill events, five athletic events and an academic test.
Because of the pandemic, the cadets competed via video submissions of their performances. Normally, the competition would have been held at the Naval Service Training Command headquarters in Pensacola, Fla.
