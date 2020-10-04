The Safe Community Coalition of McLean will open its 2020-21 season with a free webinar – “Setting the Tone: Habits for a Smooth Virtual-Learning Experience” – on Thursday, Oct. 15 at noon.
Speaker Ana Homayoun will examine how setting students up socially, emotionally and academically in the midst of the COVID pandemic is key to long-term well-being and engagement.
Registration for the program is available at www.mcleanscc.org.
Starting in October, a series of short videos will be made available, featuring conversations among the psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers of the organization’s mental-health committee. Videos will be released over the course of the year.
“We’re excited about launching our new initiatives and connecting with the McLean community in different ways,” Safe Community Coalition president Elizabeth Hale said. “While we wish we could have in-person events, our volunteers have worked over the summer to think creatively about new ways we can help students and families.”
