The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has awarded a record-breaking $10 million in scholarships to more than 2,600 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen for the 2022-23 academic year.
The announcement was made during the Washington gala on June 25, held each year to honor the service of Marines. This year’s announcement marks the largest scholarship award amount in the organization’s 60 years.
Founded in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, awarding over 50,000 scholarships valued at nearly $185 million. These scholarship awards provide access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate and career technical education programs in all 50 states.
Ted Probert, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and the foundation’s president and CEO, said supporting Marine Corps families should be a priority to our nation.
“Our nation’s military families have made great sacrifices for our country, and if our country is to succeed and play a positive role in an international context, we must ensure access to postsecondary education for all our citizens. Therefore, it is our mission to honor those sacrifices by educating their children to be the next generation of America’s leaders,” Probert said. “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are incredibly proud to state we’re providing more support to Marine families than ever before.”
The event, emceed by Margaret Brennan of CBS, brought together senior leaders of the Marine Corps, Washington dignitaries and scholarship recipients to recognize Marines and their families.
Daniel Miranda of Ellicott City, Md., one of the scholarship recipients in attendance, said his award will allow him to study English at Howard Community College in Columbia, Md.
“My father’s service in the Marine Corps has greatly influenced me and my career goals. I have learned about sacrifice, work ethic and service,” Miranda said. “I am incredibly thankful to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation for providing me with the support to earn my degree.”
