Northern Virginia school divisions are planning ahead for icy roads and dangerous conditions Wednesday morning.
We'll update this page as information is available.
Culpeper County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 8. 12-month employees report at noon, essential personnel report on time.
All Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Offices will open at noon. Liberal leave is in effect.
All Manassas City Public Schools will be closed, Wednesday, Jan. 8. CODE BLUE for employees.
All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8. 12-month Employees are Code 2.
DELAYS
Alexandria City Public Schools and offices are opening two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Falls Church City Public Schools will operate on a 2-Hour Delay, Wednesday, Jan. 8. Day Care will open at 8 a.m. with NO drop-ins. All schools will dismiss at regular time - No early release.
Fredericksburg City Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Loudoun County Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay Wednesday, Jan. 8, Administrative Offices opening on-time.
Manassas Park City Schools will operate on a 2-HOUR DELAY tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 8.
All Stafford County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to inclement weather. Inclement weather conditions reassessed by 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
