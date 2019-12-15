The chance for winter weather on Monday has some school systems announcing changes to the schedule well in advance.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for communities north and west of Leesburg and Warrenton.
Prince William County schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 16.
Code Red: Schools closed for students and employees. (Exception: Inclement Weather Employees)
Schools and offices are closed.
The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
