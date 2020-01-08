Most of the area's roads were clear of ice, but overnight low temperatures has some school divisions making changes to schedules for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

We'll update this page as information is available.

Culpeper County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow, Thursday, January 9th. 12-month employees and essential personnel report on time.

All Fauquier County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Offices will open at 9 a.m. Essential personnel should report on time.

All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, January 9, 2020, due to refreeze overnight that is forecast to create icy spots. The delay will allow buses, drivers, and walkers to operate during daylight hours. SACC will open two hours late. Parents/guardians have the option of not sending their child to school.

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, January 9, 2020. 12-month employees report on time as safety permits.

All Stafford County Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, January 9, 2020, due to inclement weather. Head Start/VPI classes will begin at 9:45 am. PM Preschool classes will begin 1 hour late at 12:15 pm. There are no a.m. preschool classes. All 10- and 11-month employees report 2 hours late. All 12-month employees report to work one hour late.