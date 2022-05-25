Amy Schott, principal at Henderson Elementary School, has been named the 2022 Principal of the Year in Prince William County by The Washington Post.
Schott was nominated for the annual award after receiving the 2021 Prince William County Public Schools Principal of the Year Award.
She is serving her first year as principal at Henderson after working 13 years as principal at Rockledge Elementary. Schott has worked for the county school system since 2001.
“Being named Principal of the Year means that PWCS has multiple ‘Principals of the Year,’ as I can almost guarantee that my day-to-day efforts and activities mirror many of those of my other amazing colleagues in PWCS,” Schott said in a prepared statement. “We have a highly supportive and collaborative professional learning community in PWCS, and we are constantly sharing best practices, so if something is working well in one school, it's not long before it takes hold in others.”
As a principal, Schott strives to create an inclusive environment for all her students, families and staff, according to a school system news release. She regularly provides opportunities for student and family engagement. Furthermore, Schott supports and encourages her staff to continuously share new ideas to lead the school in achieving at high levels.
