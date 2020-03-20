Organizers have suspended plans for The Scripps National Spelling Bee's 2020 national finals that were set for National Harbor in May.

"The Bee recognizes the important responsibility to take action that protects the health and well-being of its participants including the spellers, their families, the local sponsors, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company and others who support the event known as Bee Week," according to a statement released Friday night.

The executive order from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people until the termination of the state of emergency in Maryland as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscore the decision to suspend the national finals, the statement noted.

The suspension includes all in-person events and the live national broadcast the week of May 24. If possible, the Bee will work with local sponsors, spellers, convention partners and ESPN to reschedule the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee for later this year.

"The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CDC, this is the safest and most responsible action," the statement noted. "This was a difficult decision that unfortunately will disappoint students who have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing, along with their parents and teachers who have supported them."

The focus now shifts to exploring all options to possibly reimagine a competition for later this year, organizers noted.

InsideNoVa Prince William and the Bel-Air Woman’s Club hosted the 42nd annual Prince William Regional Spelling Bee on March 10. Eighth-grader Devan Waghray won for the second consecutive year.