The Prince William County Service Authority recently presented awards to 10 middle and high school students from Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park who submitted exceptional water- and wastewater-related entries to the 2023 Prince William-Manassas Regional Science & Engineering Fair.
This year’s student winners were recognized during the May 11 Service Authority Board of Directors meeting and received certificates of commendation and cash prizes.
Ava Mallaney, a student at Benton Middle School, took home first place in the Middle Division for the project “The Effect of Water Source on Lentil Growth.” Her research tested the effects that three different water sources (creek, distilled and bottled) had on the height of lentil seedlings.
In the Senior Division, Ibtihaz Sparsha, Braxton McDaniel and Yassine Lahbabi of The Governor’s School at Innovation Park were this year’s first place winners. The trio’s project, “Mosses’ Capability of Filtering Heavy Metals from Water,” examined the ability of cultivated moss to absorb common metal pollutants like zinc, copper and nickel from water.
Other winners were as follows:
Middle Division:
Second place: Nolan Campbell, Bull Run Middle School, “What is the Effect of Filtration Material on Pond Water?”
Third place: Deen Lateef, Benton Middle School, “The Perils of Plastic”
General Manager’s Awards: Adaeze Acholonu, Pennington Traditional School, “Water Filtration Mechanisms”
Senior Division:
Second place: Sidak Singh, Battlefield High School, “An Overlooked Aspect of Wastewater Treatment: Analyzing the Capacity of Various Sanitary Wipes to Dissolve in Distilled Water”
Third place: Eleanore Rhodes and Mikayla Carter, The Governor’s School at Innovation Park, “The Effects of Industrialization on Environmental Factors in Prince William County, VA”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.