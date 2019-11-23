As the old yarn about government spending goes: A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.
The figures may be much smaller, but the Kiwanis Club of South Arlington has built a nice scholarship fund out of modest contributions.
At each meeting (two per month), club members put a dollar or two – and sometimes dropping in a twenty – into a basket, with the revenue going into a fund administered by the Arlington Community Foundation.
At the club’s Nov. 21 meeting, the $88 newly deposited brought the fund to a mere dozen dollars shy of $10,000, which is the minimum sought by the foundation in order to manage such funds.
“We’ve almost reached the threshold, club president Harro Wulf said.
Funds support scholarships for local students, including those at the Key Club at Arlington Community High School. Previously, funds were used to fulfill the club’s commitment to “Project Eliminate,” a $180 million joint effort of Kiwanis International and UNICEF aimed at eradicating maternal and neonatal tetanus across the globe – an effort that is nearing success.
