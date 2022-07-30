Seven Prince William County students have been named 2022 National Merit Scholarship winners. The students were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 semifinalists.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2020 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis.
Aatish Sethi, a student at Battlefield High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park, won the National Merit Truist Scholarship, a corporate-based National Merit Scholarship.
In addition, six other Prince William students won $2,500 National Merit Scholarships, funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.:
Iqra Ahmad, Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park
Ritika K. Bawa, Patriot High School
Saahas Gowda, Battlefield High School
Raj D. Joshi, Battlefield High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park
Melanie J. Rosado, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Jaseet Sandhu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, previously a student at Ronald Reagan Middle School
The National Merit Scholarship Corp., a not-for-profit organization, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships offered each year are underwritten by about 400 independent corporate and college sponsors.
