So. Arlington Kiwanis Club lends support to reading initiative

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Kiwanis Club of South Arlington recently donated $1,000 in support of the “Love of Reading” initiative at Long Branch Elementary School.
Kiwanis president Andres Tobar on Jan. 11 presented the donation to Long Branch principal Jessica DaSilva.
“Kiwanis is very interested in promoting literacy among our children by encouraging them to read more books,” Tobar said. “We are delighted that our donation is going to purchase books to distribute to Long Branch students.”
Because most students are not in classrooms, Long Branch staff arranged to distribute the books to them at several locations on Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.