SPARK, the education foundation for Prince William County Public Schools, has awarded scholarships to 20 graduating high school seniors.
The Dr. Edward L. Kelly Memorial Scholarship supports three graduating high school seniors who intend to become teachers. The scholarship is named in honor of Kelly, who served as superintendent of the school system for 18 years. The recipients were:
Zachary Salter of Patriot High School
Caroline Silvera of C.D. Hylton High School
Amiya Williams of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
The Micron and Lockheed Martin Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who intend to pursue professional certification or careers in STEM fields. The recipients were:
Benjamin Kim of Unity Reed High School
Meagan Lim of Patriot High School
Logan Shreve of Woodbridge High School
Alex Pixton of Woodbridge High School
Andrea Rhee of Osbourn Park High School
The Chick-fil-A Prince William County Scholarship awards a $4,000 scholarship to one graduating high school senior. The 2021 recipient was Merom Author of Battlefield High School.
The Yorkshire Elementary School scholarship awards $5,000 to a graduating high school senior who attended Yorkshire Elementary for at least one year. This year’s recipient was Tamra Green of Unity Reed High School.
The Lillian M. Orlich Scholarship honors one male and one female senior who attend Osbourn Park High School and demonstrate leadership, hard work and perseverance, integrity, compassion, and sincere desire to serve others, especially youth. The recipients were Ashish Pothireddy and Seemeen Hanan.
The Red Lawson Scholarship Program provides scholarships to graduates who completed a Virginia Department of Education approved Career and Technical Education sequence of courses and plan to pursue a professional certification, an associate in science or associate in applied science degree, or pursue a CTE plan of study at a post-secondary institute. The recipients are:
Aidan Benek of Battlefield High School
Kimiya Farzinfar of Woodbridge High School
Alexandra Huszcza of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Ryan Kim of Battlefield High School
Jacqueline Mitchell of C.D. Hylton High School
Zachary Salter of Patriot High School
The Nursing Scholarship offered through the CTE program is awarded to one graduate who participated in the Licensed Practical Nursing program and is continuing a plan of study in nursing. This year’s recipient is Cierra Davis of Osbourn Park High School.
The CTE Scholarship for Students Attending Northern Virginia Community College, a new scholarship, is awarded to a graduate who completed a CTE sequence and plans to pursue a CTE plan of study at NVCC. The scholarship award is from the Lake Ridge Rotary. This year’s recipient is Kimiya Farzinfar of Woodbridge High School.
