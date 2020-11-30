St. Thomas More Cathedral School lauded for service to military families

St. Thomas More Cathedral School has been named as a 2020 “Purple Star School” by the Virginia Department of Education, recognizing the commitment of the school and its leadership to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their parents.
The school currently counts 60 of its 400 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade as having military ties. In addition, principal Catherine Davis served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years; she and her husband, retired Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, raised their three children in military life.
“Military families blend right in – they have a lot of support here,” Catherine Davis said. “We take extra care of these families at our school, whether through our welcome committee, front office or the guidance specialist. And we meet the parents’ professional needs with extended-day services and afterschool programs.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
