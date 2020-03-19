A staff member at North Stafford High School has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, school administrators announced Thursday.

Students have been on spring break since March 13 and will not return to school until at least April 15.

“Although there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 detected at North Stafford High School, the overall risk of exposure to students and staff in the facility is low,” Principal Daniel Hornick said in a letter to parents.

Stafford County has reported two cases of coronavirus, while there have been 94 cases reported across the state.

“The building has been disinfected since the exposure occurred as part of our county cleaning process during spring break,” Hornick said.

The Rappahannock Area Health District is conducting a contact investigation and will identify and contact all individuals who may have been exposed, he noted.

“For most staff and students at North Stafford High School, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is extremely low,” Hornick said.

He encouraged parents with questions to contact the health department at 540-899-4797.