Special thanks to Meg Kenny, a senior at Mountain View High School, for organizing a children’s book drive with the help of the Interact Club and the National Honor Society. Through their tremendous efforts and determination, more than 200 children’s books were collected and will be presented to the students at the North Star Early Childhood Center on Monday, Dec. 16, during Family Literacy Night. Activities begin at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The GED class will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rising Star Center.
Early Head Start’s socialization will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. The Policy Council will meet that same day at 11 a.m.
Students will dismiss early Friday, Dec. 20, at the North Star and Rising Star Centers. Early Childhood Special Education students will dismiss at 11 a.m., and Head Start students at 11:45 a.m.
Students of The Week were Callie Smith, Emily Quiroz-Hernandez, Naomi Rivera Alfaro, Layan Tawafsha, Harley Torelli, Angelina Segovia, Sahaira Poole, Angelo Rivera, Hanzalah Safi, Matteo Perez-Alvarado, Liam Sanchez Montilla, Jasmin Velasquez, Jaxxon Vancampenhout and Braydon Wilson.
