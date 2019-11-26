Over two hundred people attended our annual Thanksgiving dinner this year; making it one of the best events we’ve ever had. Thanks to all who attended and volunteered to make it such a huge success.
The Early Childhood Education Centers Outstanding Employees of The Year for 2019-2020 are Schelle Langham from the Rising Star Center and Craig Tones from the North Star Center. Mrs. Langham is the Early Head Start’s Administrative Assistant, and has been a Stafford County employee for over 11 years. Mr. Tones is North Star’s Bookkeeper, a Navy veteran, and has been a Stafford County employee for 2 years. They are both dedicated and caring employees who are being recognized for excellence in service to children, families, and the Early Childhood programs. Honorable mentions were: Brandy Sorrows, Missy Anthony, Jennifer Holmes, Juliet Gard, Angel Fobbs, Nancy Long, Norma Morey, Araceli Calderon, Nancy Noah, Noriko Easley, Asmaa Awad, Celeste Dozier, Abrielle Flores, Lori Montemayor, Nabila Soofi, and Maria Sykes DeFilippis.
The classes of Sue Shafferman, Lesa Beach, and Carole Schreppler from the Rising Star Center will visit the England Run Library on Monday, Dec 2nd at 9:15 a.m. That same day parents are invited to Family Literacy Night at the Rising Star Center. Activities begin at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The GED class will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Staff from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host Story Time at the North Star and Rising Star Centers, Dec 3rd thru Dec 5th.
Early Head Start’s socialization will be Wednesday, Dec 4th at 10 a.m.
The final Wellness Group meeting will take place at Rising Star on Thursday, Dec 5th at 10 a.m.
The Counseling Corner will meet at Rising Star Friday, Dec 6th at 10 a.m.
Volunteers for the Month of Nov were: Asma Noori and Reinqua Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.