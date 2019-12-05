You could call Wendy Desmond a “volunteer’s volunteer.”
Thanks to her efforts, students at Moncure, Hampton Oaks and Shirley Helm elementary schools will receive $48,737 in computer tablets due to a grant from the U.S. Secret Service.
“I’m excited to see the donations put to use in the schools and am very appreciative of the Secret Service’s efforts to donate the technology they could no longer use,” she said.
Desmond coordinated and applied for the grant in October.
“I never dared to dream we would receive tablets valued at nearly $50,000,” she said.
On Nov. 19, county supervisors thanked Desmond with a proclamation for her work in not only securing the grant, but for her other volunteer efforts as well.
“This is just a drop in the bucket compared to what Wendy does for our schools,” said Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier, who presented the proclamation.
Desmond moved to Aquia Harbour in 2004 when she accepted a position with the federal government.
She soon became an active volunteer and left federal employment behind. Her first volunteer effort was as the editor of the Aquia Harbour Property Owners Association’s official e-newsletter; a position she still holds. The publication reaches over 2,000 residents in North Stafford.
After her children were born, Desmond became involved in the PTO at Moncure Elementary. Over a six-year period, she held many positions including as PTO president. She led fundraising efforts to ensure that every classroom received five Google Chrome Books and secured funds for the construction of a running track.
Following redistricting, Desmond joined the Hampton Oaks PTO, and is currently its vice president of fundraising. She also assists the PTO at Shirley Heim.
Desmond also stepped up last fall when the 37-year Moncure Clothing and More Sale was in jeopardy. With the schools redistricting, Moncure was left with a new PTO and no one to run, manage and coordinate the 150 volunteers required for the sale.
To save the tradition, Moncure Principal Greg Machi asked Desmond, even though none of her children remained at Moncure, if she would temporarily come back over to the Moncure PTO. Desmond agreed and oversaw not only the volunteers, but some additional 100 plus vendors and successfully brought thousands of dollars to the school system
“I have been fortunate to work with many dedicated parents, teachers and school staff,” Desmond said. “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish any of these projects without the support and efforts of some amazing people.”
