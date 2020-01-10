Early Childhood families were greatly supported during the holidays by the many individuals and organizations who gave so generously. Marines from the Marine Corps Base Quantico sponsored a “Toys for Tots” drive for Stafford County Early Childhood Centers. Because of their outstanding dedication and tremendous effort each child received a toy. The Aquia Evening Lions Club sponsored breakfast with Santa for students. Over forty-eight children were served, and each child who attended received a gift from Santa. Special thanks to all the organizations and to the community for their support and making this holiday season a great one.
The Early Childhood programs are continuing to accept applications for Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative, and Early Head Start for the 2020-2021 school year. Call (540) 368-2559 for more information about the program, and how to apply.
Stafford County Early Childhood’s Teachers of The Year are: Margaret Mayhew from the North Star Center, and Melanie Hughes from the Rising Star Center. They are both outstanding, and dedicated individuals who have been a great asset to the Early Childhood Programs. Mrs. Mayhew has been a Stafford County employee for 13 years, and Mrs. Hughes has been a Stafford County employee for 9 years. They both are truly deserving of this prestigious recognition as Teachers of The Year. Honorable Mentions for Teacher of The Year were: Kirsten DaSilva, Lesa Beach, Jill Lind, Joan Baker, Leslie Buckley, Carole Schreppler, and Jenn Sterns
Families are invited to Family Literacy Night at Rising Star Monday, Jan 13th. Activities will begin at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. GED and Parenting Skills classes will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Early Head Start’s socialization activity will be Wednesday, Jan 15th at 10 a.m., and the Policy Council will meet that same day at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Wellness Group will meet at Rising Star.
Students will dismiss early Friday, Jan 17th at the North Star and Rising Star Centers. Early Childhood Special Education students will dismiss at 11 a.m., and Head Start students at 11:45 a.m.
Students of The Week were: Avalyn Stevens, Jacob Romero Palomares, Jesus Del Cid Nolasco, Natalie Coles, Weylyn Warren, Liam Winn, Natalia Washington, Gianna Vazquez, Yarielis Reinoso Mendoza, Alonzo Spikes IV, Serenity Smith, Sa’Niyah-Isabella Todd, Andrew McManama, Joredious Jones II, Kynnedi Warren, Fikire Wondimu, Ashley Zelaya, and Tessa DeBord
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.