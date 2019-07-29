Most Arlington Public Schools students will head back to class on Sept. 3. But not those at Barcroft Elementary School – their first day in classrooms is Aug. 7.
Barcroft students and staff use a modified year-round schedule, with multiple breaks throughout the year rather than a longer break during the summer. The number of instructional hours is essentially the same as with other Arlington elementary schools.
For other Arlington schools, Aug. 19 will mark the arrival of new teachers and Aug. 22 the return of returning teachers.
“We’re on a good trajectory,” Superintendent Patrick Murphy said. There is “a lot of prep going on,” he said.
