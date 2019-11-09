The Cody Gallery at Marymount University will present “Visions 2019,” featuring works from high-school students in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria, through Dec. 7 at the gallery, located at the university’s Ballston campus, 1000 North Glebe Road.
A variety of media – including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics and sculpture – was accepted for the exhibition, which is held in conjunction with the university’s Department of Fine Arts. The exhibition juror is Meaghan Kent, curator of exhibitions at the Art and Culture Center in Hollywood, Fla., and a former director of the Cody Gallery.
Exhibition hours are Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For information, call (703) 908-7782 or e-mail cgallery@marymount.edu.
