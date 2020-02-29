The McLean Project for the Arts will hold its annual exhibitions of student artwork with two shows coming up soon:
• An exhibition of works by students in the McLean High School pyramid will run from March 5-14, with an opening reception on Thursday, March 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• An exhibition of works by students in the Langley High School pyramid will be held March 19-April 1, with an opening reception on Thursday, March 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Both shows will be held at MPA’s galleries at the McLean Community Center, and will be on view Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information and to R.S.V.P. for opening receptions, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
