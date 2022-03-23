Hollins University senior Elizabeth Dion of Woodbridge has received a prestigious award in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival’s Design, Technologies and Management category.
Dion received the Stage Management Fellowship Award for their work on Hollins Theatre’s Main Stage production in October of Caryl Churchill’s “The Skriker.”
“We’re extremely proud of Liz for this recognition,” said Wendy-Marie Martin, assistant professor of theater and theater department chair at Hollins. She said 168 students in the region were nominated for the award.
The Stage Management Fellowship Award is based on professionalism and completeness of the prompt script and other paperwork, personal demeanor and communication skills based on interviews and at workshops; and written materials submitted prior to the Region IV Festival.
Dion, who is double-majoring in theater and international studies, will represent Region IV at the KCACTF National Festival in Washington in April. KCACTF is a national theater program involving 18,000 students annually from colleges and universities across the country.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university in Roanoke.
