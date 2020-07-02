Students in AHC properties well-prepped for college experience

After living through a most unusual senior year of high school, Mahvash Zahid is looking forward to matriculating at George Mason University, where she plans to study information technology.
“It’s just fulfilling, seeing everything you’ve been working towards finally coming true,” she said.
Zahid is one of 31 graduating seniors from the AHC Inc. College and Career Readiness program who are headed off to colleges across the region and across the nation. All are residents of one of AHC’s local apartment communities.
Combined, the students were accepted into 135 institutions of higher learning, and received scholarship offers valued at about $1.24 million.
Throughout the school year, volunteer mentors worked one-on-one with the students to study for standardized tests, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and write college essays. Many of the students have been part of AHC’s educational programs since elementary school.
Sebirya Ahmed, who is headed to Lehigh University and plans to study international affairs and finance, said she is looking forward to what the university has to offer.
“I want to experience the academic and social opportunities that come with being a college student,” she said.
A similar sentiment was held by Sachin Acharya, who plans to study pre-med at George Mason University, and said he looked to “take my learning to a higher level and, overall, just have fun for the next four years.”
Milenka Coronel, who manages the college- and career-readiness program at AHC, said that despite the public-health pandemic that caused the traditional ceremony to be canceled, participants deserve to have their moment in the sun.
“We have such hardworking students in this program,” Coronel said. “It is so valuable to connect them with another caring and supportive adult who can help them navigate applying for college – especially since so many of them are first-generation college students.”
Some of the students will be participating in Northern Virginia Community College’s “Pathways” program, where they earn an associate’s degree at the college and then are guaranteed admittance to a four-year institutions. Others are going straight to some of the nation’s most prestigious four-year colleges and universities.
Sagar Sapkota, who is headed to the University of Virginia and plans to study mechanical engineering, said he was proud to have been given the opportunity.
“I’m really happy that I’m going to college, because my parents have sacrificed a lot for me and my brothers,” he said.
Other students who were part of the program, and their destinations, include Natnael Aklilu (NOVA-Pathways), Erika Amaya (NOVA-Pathways), Melissa Barrera (NOVA), Brandon Escobar-Campos (University of Virginia), Carlos Cordova (Virginia Tech), Sharon Corrales (George Mason University), Michael Dorjsuren (NOVA-Pathways), Jacqui Flakes (NOVA), Alejandra Galdo-Hernandez (Marymount University), Raquel Garcia (Virginia Tech), Netsanet Gurmu (University of Pittsburgh), Celeste Lazo-Villarroel (NOVA-Pathways), Valeria Lopez (West Virginia University) and Sosna Marshet (Virginia Commonwealth University).
Also, Najae McCoy (University of Delaware), Mohamed Mohamed (George Mason University), Analy Morales (NOVA-Pathways), Ochirbat Munkhchuluun (George Mason University), Yasna Nasiree (NOVA-Pathways), Jacqueline Ortiz (Old Dominion University), Jamileth Picavia-Salazar (George Mason University), Jennifer Rivera (NOVA-Pathways), Michelle Soliz (Old Dominion University), Sabiha Tajul (NOVA-Pathways), Kimberlie Tellez (NOVA-Pathways), Santiago Ulunque (NOVA-Pathways) and Brikiti Yohannes (Virginia Commonwealth University).
