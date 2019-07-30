Arlington’s summer-school program has attracted about 6,000 participants both in remedial and enrichment programs.
“It continues to go very well,” Superintendent Patrick Murphy told School Board members on July 25.
New this year is a revamped approach to transportation for summer-school students. It, too, “seems to be going very well,” Murphy said.
Summer-school programs run through Aug. 9.
