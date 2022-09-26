Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten.
He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.
By first grade, Mboh’s son was in a special education classroom at T. Clay Wood Elementary in Nokesville, and it was there, she says, that he made progress on his behavioral challenges. And she attributes much of it to one teacher: Catherine Dallman.
“Ms. Dallman’s effectiveness had a lot to do with her firm belief in that, ‘Tomorrow is a new day to make good choices,’” Mboh told InsideNoVa. “Because she taught my son for four years straight, she knew his triggers very well and what worked for his individual needs.”
“I think my son liked the fact that, because he had been with her since first grade, there were no ‘Meet the teacher’ anxieties that can often turn into a triggering situation.”
Mboh’s story is similar to those of numerous parents in Prince William schools. Stability and continuity, many said, have been key to their child’s success in special education programs. They told InsideNoVa that the difference a good teacher makes is immense, and they stressed the county’s school system has lots of good special education teachers.
But in almost every state in the country, school systems are facing a persistent shortage in special education professionals, something that’s continued for years but has worsened in recent years.
Aiming for consistency
According to the school system’s publicly available job openings, Prince William has over 90 special education teacher vacancies, about one for every school. At the same time, the system is placing an increased emphasis on its special education programs with its current budget, which funds 100 new special education teaching assistant positions.
While there is little consistent, up-to-date reporting on vacancies across all school systems, reports from other Northern Virginia school divisions indicate that the shortage is not unique to Prince William.
Lysandra Cook, professor and special education program coordinator at the University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development, agreed that for many special education students “consistency, routine, having a consistent person” are hugely important.
“Change is really difficult,” Cook told InsideNoVa. “Having a body in that classroom, whether it be a provisionally-hired teacher or a fully-licensed teacher, is definitely better than having a series of rotating subs.”
Superintendent LaTanya McDade acknowledged the challenges the county faces when it comes to filling special education positions.
“When you look at the vacancies, of course, there’s the ‘hard-to-staff’ positions. ‘Hard-to-staff’ positions are mostly going to be in special education, math and science, so these are areas that traditionally are hard to staff, and then you compound that with the national teacher shortage and you know, it just makes for a really tough situation,” she said about special education staffing on the the first day of school in August.
“And these are our students that have the highest needs, and so … we have to meet every individual student’s needs. So it’s critically important that we have special education teachers, special education assistants, because when you don’t, you’re not able to deliver on those commitments and those priorities in an individual education plan,” McDade said. “We’re putting in an all-out effort to try to make sure that we have special education teachers.”
For Mboh’s son, things began to regress when he started fifth grade with a new teacher, breaking the continuity that had been so important to him earlier. Ultimately, he transferred to PACE West, the system’s nontraditional K-12 special education school. Today, he’s a freshman at his base high school.
Mboh credits a lot of his progress to the educators at PACE.
“They have amazing resources, amazing staff, and never once did I ever feel like they were just checking boxes,” she told InsideNoVa. “The entire staff cares for each and every student.”
A special relationship
Renee Brennan said she feels similarly about the teachers who have worked with her daughter, Ruby, a “fun-loving” student with Down syndrome currently at Battlefield High School.
One teacher in particular, Tanya Deyerle, a favorite of Ruby’s back when she was at Alvey Elementary, still checks in on Ruby and her friends regularly, Brennan told InsideNoVa. Deyerle will leave video messages on holidays, birthdays and first days of school.
“She genuinely loves her profession, and with her enthusiasm and love for her students, she inspires them to work hard and learn every single day,” Brennan said. “I feel like special education teachers have a bigger teacher toolbag, because they need to, their job calls for it. They’re dealing with behavior and issues that maybe aren’t seen in the general education classroom.”
Brennan added, “It feels like a typical parent-teacher relationship, but vaster and much deeper with heightened levels of communication and, at times, emotion.”
Every year, all 50 states and the District of Columbia report generalized areas of teacher shortages to the U.S. Department of Education. This year, 47 of them indicated a shortage in special education, including Virginia. And while the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act mandates that all students with disabilities have access to licensed special education teachers, school systems can use non-certified teachers to fill in for classes while they work toward certification.
It’s something many counties and cities, including Prince William, are doing, where applicants are being sought for the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment program. The necessary qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a year of work with students and “successful experience working with students with special needs.”
Officials from the school system say the program is part of a response to the decreasing number of education professionals getting state licensure through graduate education programs. And those who are working toward special education licensure in graduate school are being recruited to take on jobs while finishing their schooling.
Building a pipeline
Cook, of University of Virginia, said she sees firsthand the decreasing number of students in the pipeline.
Recently, the university started a grant program that offers 10 students $12,000 apiece annually if they agree to teach for two years in special education after graduation. She said there hasn’t been a year where all 10 grants have been disbursed. Meanwhile, more school divisions are looking to recruit those students still working on their degrees.
“The number of students that we have … that are approached to try to take on jobs is so much higher,” she told InsideNoVa. “We’re getting constant emails: ‘Please, do you have any teachers? Do you have any students that are close, can we hire any?’”
She said she has some reservations about the push from school divisions to recruit teachers from graduate programs, particularly when they go to work in special education classrooms.
“Of so much critical importance as a [special education] teacher is the relationships with the kids. You need to be able to slow down to really assist your kids, but it’s hard,” Cook said. “There is something really great about that practical experience, but we all say, ‘I don’t recommend it.’ But when you’re 22 and you have no money, you get offered that job … it’s really hard to say no.”
According to Cook, prospective teachers go into special education knowing that it will require more specialized state requirements, training and legal understanding of the federal requirements. But many do so because they have a personal connection with special education students or teachers, something many young people simply aren’t exposed to when considering career choices. Many of the students she sees entering special education had a sibling with special needs or went to a school with more inclusive programming that exposed them to special education students.
Cook said there’s no silver bullet for attracting more prospective teachers to special education, but she believes undergraduate education programs should do more to ensure that their students are interacting with special needs students. Still, even for those students who are interested, she said they can be pushed toward general education because of the additional layer of regulations that come with special education.
“So many of our high-achieving students … haven’t really considered or even had experience with special education, they just don’t think about it,” she said. “And when you think of what the job is like, they go and have a volunteer experience, a lot of those teachers and administrators tell them, ‘Don’t go into special ed, it’s so much more work. Wouldn’t you rather just focus on working with the kids and not all that legality and all the paperwork?’”
