The Closet of The Greater Herndon Area Inc. recently announced the distribution of scholarships totaling $48,000 to 34 students from Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
The 2023 recipients include:
Dominion High School
- Nevaeh Evian Boykin
- Kayla Anne Cooper
- Selvin Alexess Hernandez-Martinez
- Kamaya Renee McLendon
- Muad Abdulrahman Nashnoush
- Sara Isabella Paz
- Yennifer Rodriquez Barrera
- Melanie Vasquez
Herndon High School
- Sneha Aryal
- Allison Pamela Dubon-Abrego
- Cora Kwilowski
- Eduardo Naula
Mountain View High School
- Fani Benitez Gonzalez
- Abdulai Kargbo
Park View High School
- Kevin Josue Guillen-Ruiz
- Tajryan Sultana Haque
- Kyle Mirra
- Zam Zam Mohammed
- Cynthia Mora
- Sarah Osborne
- Madeleine Seang
- Elizabeth Zapeda Contarero
South Lakes High School
- Harris Adam
- Martha Afoakwa
- Shanneil Dixon
- Mason Linck
- Adelaide Takyiwaa
- Natnael Tsige
Westfield High School
- Anderson Garcia
- Olamide Jennifer Gbadawiyu
- Alexis Morgan
- Pranav Praveen Kumar
- Xavier Robinson
- Bhargav Garre Venkata
In total, the Closet has donated close to to $2.4 million in grants over the past 49 years and $779,000 in scholarships.
The Closet, a thrift store in Herndon that is operated by 20 faith-based congregations, is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with extended hours Monday and Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit low-income families in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
