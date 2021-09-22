The Goddard School of Gainesville will celebrate its fifth anniversary by hosting the popular Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Welcoming the Gainesville community to join in the festivities, owners Lisa and Greg O’Brien will open the doors to the nationally acclaimed childcare center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun-filled day of family-friendly events.
From face painting and balloon twisting to a petting zoo and pony rides, parents and children of all ages are invited to partake in the celebratory day. To help families get into the autumn spirit, children may hand-pick a pint-sized gourd from the pumpkin patch and decorate with markers, paint, and other colorful art materials. Clydesdale horses will lead hay wagon rides and be available for memorable photo opportunities.
Additionally, the Fall Festival will help raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), a Virginia-based nonprofit whose mission is to advocate for abused or neglected children in northern Virginia counties. Through a raffle supporting local businesses, all proceeds will be donated to CASA’s Children’s Intervention Services division.
“We are honored to celebrate our milestone anniversary with the Gainesville community,” said Lisa O’Brien. “With the opportunity we’ve been given to see so many children grow and learn at our Goddard School, we feel it’s important to give back to a local organization that helps and supports children in need.”
The Goddard School’s Fall Festival will be held outdoors in the childcare center’s parking lot and on school grounds, located at 7801 Heritage Village Plaza. This event is free and open to the public. Private tours will be offered to families interested in enrolling their children. Those who enroll during the Fall Festival will receive a 25 percent discount off the first month’s tuition. For more information about The Goddard School of Gainesville or the Fall Festival, visit www.GoddardSchool.com/Schools/VA/Gainesville.
