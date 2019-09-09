The student-services department at Thoreau Middle School recently welcomed therapy dog, Jackson, as part of a clinical team.
Research has shown that petting a dog can decrease levels of stress hormones, regulate breathing and lower blood pressure. It also promotes greater self-esteem and focused interaction with other students and teachers.
Jackson will be at Thoreau part-time with school social worker Joy Granados, visiting select classrooms and students and traveling the hallways at arrival and dismissal times. Jackson has been certified as a therapy dog through Therapy Dog International, and is up-to-date on all his vaccinations.
