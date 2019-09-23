There will be no stay of execution for any of the trees on the chopping block as the Arlington school system moves forward with a new elementary school in Westover.
School Board members on Sept. 19 voted to approve a construction contract for the $55 million project, which will drop a 725-student facility adjacent to Westover Library on North McKinley Road near Washington Boulevard.
The vote came despite concerns raised by some local residents that Arlington Public Schools isn’t doing as much as it should to address tree-removal issues.
“APS is developing a reputation as being one of the main threats to the mature-tree canopy we have here in Arlington today,” said Joshua Handler, a member of the Urban Forestry Commission, who testified that “some small tweaks” to the design plan could save a number of additional trees tagged for the chopper.
But school officials, perhaps unconsciously channeling the German military high command’s rationale for bulldozing through neutral Belgium on their way into France in 1914, pointed to their timetable as being inviolable if they are to meet strategic objectives.
The time had come to “move forward so we can open the school building on time,” School Board Vice Chairman Monique O’Grady said at the Sept. 19 meeting.
And that time is now.
“We now have everything in hand,” said Ben Bergin, assistant director of design/construction for VMDO Architects, which is overseeing the project for the school system.
Construction work needs to spool up before winter sets in, so the school can be ready for occupancy by the start of the 2021-22 school year, Bergin said.
The school’s price tag, initially pegged at $49 million, grew to $55 million over the course of the design project. Bergin said several weeks ago he was hopeful that a half-million dollars could be wrung out of the construction budget and returned to school-system coffers, and the county government recently agreed to chip in about $2.75 million for joint-use facilities.
While the tree issue took up much of the discussion during the past month, some said it overshadowed the completion of a successful planning process for the new school.
The project signifies “a school that will be the heart of our community,” said Vanessa Guest, who represented the Leeway-Overlee Civic Association on the building-level planning committee that worked with the architect and school system on the project.
Losing some mature trees is one of a myriad number of tradeoffs in a complex construction project, Guest suggested.
“Like any plan, there are compromises,” she said, predicting that the new school would “provide a first-rate educational environment.”
School officials will be planting more trees than they are removing, but that has not quelled community concerns about the potential impact on stormwater runoff – and on concerns that tree-preservation is not at the top of the school system’s agenda.
“I feel wronged,” one neighbor said, suggesting a final decision on the design had been made months before by school-system power-brokers.
A Sept. 16 walking tour of the site, conducted by the architectural team, brought out neighbors and did result in one partial victory for tree-preservation advocates. Bergin said there would be a review and possible modification of the geothermal-well-field design, an effort to make it more likely one endangered tree survives the construction process.
