Koji Otani, who teaches Japanese at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named the 2019 K-12 Teacher of the Year by the American Association of Teachers of Japanese.
Otani, who has worked for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) since 1998 and at Thomas Jefferson since 2006, was recognized for quality and innovative teaching, service to the profession and to the community, participation in professional-development activities, and advocacy for the program and Japanese-language education.
Otani began his educational career in the Japanese-immersion program at Floris Elementary School, where he later was named lead teacher. At Thomas Jefferson, he teaches Japanese 1, 2, 3, 5 and Advanced Placement coursework.
