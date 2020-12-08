Erinn Harris, who teaches and advises broadcast journalism, print journalism and photojournalism at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a recipient of the Journalism Education Association-National Scholastic Press Association’s (JEA-NSPA) Pioneer Award.
The Pioneer Award is the highest honor NSPA awards to journalism educators. Pioneers are individuals who make substantial contributions to high-school journalism programs and scholastic-journalism education outside their primary employment.
Harris began her advising career at Lee High School (now John R. Lewis High School) in 2005, working with students on the school’s yearbook, The Shield. She began teaching and advising at Thomas Jefferson in 2009.
“Erinn is just a special person who has all the characteristics of a Pioneer Award-winner,” said nominator Val Kibler. “Along with blazing a trail in scholastic journalism on her own, she takes the time to challenge those around her and push them to be better teachers, better thinkers, better people. I have nothing but respect for this woman and all that she has done for the world of scholastic journalism.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.