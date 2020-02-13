Victoria Graf, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a finalist in the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search, sponsored by the Society for Science and the Public.
Her project is “Determining Stimulus Selection Parameters for Treatment of Neurological Disorders Using Statistical Analysis of EEG Signal Entropy.”
Graf is one of 40 finalists who will receive a minimum $25,000 award and come to Washington in March to participate in final judging. The winning entry, which comes with a $250,000 award, will be announced on March 10.
