A team of four students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology has been named winner of the Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
Team members Sumanth Ratna, Autin Mitra, Sagar Gupta and Sahil Gupta entered “Politirate,” which quantitatively assesses politicians based on public news about them and their Twitter posts.
The app can be used by citizens, who can assess political candidates, as well as politicians, who can determine if their messages are helping or damaging their public image.
The app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
