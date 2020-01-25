Two Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology students have been selected as finalists in Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of the Society for Science and the Public.
Students advancing in the competition were:
– Victoria Graf for “Determining Stimulus Selection Parameters for Treatment of Neurological Disorders Using Statistical Analysis of EEG Signal Entropy.”
– Ankit Gupta for “A Novel, High-Performance Mobile Application for Stroke Diagnosis using Deep Learning and Computer Vision.”
Each of the finalists will receive a minimum of $25,000, and will compete in March for awards that range up to $250,000. Winners will be announced March 10.
For information on the competition, see the Website at www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.