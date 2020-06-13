Harrish Ganesh, a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, won first place in the Microbiology and Cell Biology category of the Virginia Junior Academy of Science’s annual research symposium.
Ganesh’s paper was titled “The Investigation of the Interactions between the HIV-1 Envelope Glycoprotein and the Lymphocyte Receptor Integrin A4B7.”
In addition, Liam Carey, a freshman at Thomas Jefferson, garnered an honorable mention in the Chemistry category for his paper, “An Unprecedented Evolution of Gas from a Mixture of Organic Compounds and Salts.”
Students across the commonwealth participated in the research symposium – which was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic – by submitting their original science research papers.
