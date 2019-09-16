Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology freshmen spent two days learning about the importance of small streams to community health and safety – and having completed training as Virginia Save Our Streams volunteers, almost 80 students will monitor stream health across northern Virginia and work to restore streams with water quality problems.
The Izaak Walton League has been teaching volunteers to monitor and improve stream health through our Save Our Streams program for 50 years. In collaboration with Trout Unlimited and the American Fisheries Society, the League is now using Save Our Streams to connect classroom science with real-world applications and connect high school students with mentors in the environmental field.
Staff from the League, Trout Unlimited, and the Reston Association plus several Virginia Save Our Streams volunteers guided students through collecting, identifying, and scoring macroinvertebrate populations in Turkeycock Run creek and performing a variety of chemical water quality tests.
“We had a great day walking students through the process of biological monitoring, identifying the critters we found in the stream and giving the stream an overall score,” said League Clean Water Program director Samantha Briggs after the field portion of the two-day training. The training also yielded real water-quality results.
Students will develop and implement water monitoring projects for the rest of the school year.
For more information about the Virginia Save Our Streams program, see the Website at www.vasos.org.
