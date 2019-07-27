Arlington Public Schools’ “Traveling Trolley” has attracted wide participation in an effort to promote literacy during the summer months, school officials said.
More than 300 participants have taken part in the weekly program, drawing from students at Barcroft, Carlin Springs, Drew, Hoffman-Boston and Randolph elementary schools.
The trolley system makes its rounds Wednesday evenings, bringing students and family members from their schools to local libraries and providing students with books to check out as well as stories and other activities. Now in its seventh year, the effort is a collaboration between the school system and Arlington library system.
The last run for summer 2019 will be July 31.
