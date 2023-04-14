Parie Ahmady and Sarah Proper have been selected as Loudoun County Public Schools' 2023 New Teachers of the Year for elementary and secondary education, respectively.
Ahmady, who teaches fifth grade at Sterling Elementary School, and Proper, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at River Bend Middle School in Sterling, were selected from numerous nominees across the division, according to a school system news release.
To be considered for the recognition, teachers are nominated by a fellow school system employee and must have begun their teaching career on or after Jan. 1, 2022. The nominees must have performed in outstanding fashion their first year of teaching, shown commitment to professional growth through professional learning and served as a role model for other new teachers.
Ahmady, a graduate of Loudoun schools, was nominated by several employees, including her principal at Sterling Elementary School, Jennifer Short.
“Ms. Ahmady demonstrates exceptional instructional practices and continues to demonstrate the ability to form meaningful relationships with her students," Short wrote in her letter. "Her classroom community is rich with love, acceptance and is a place where students are safe to take academic risks.”
Proper, a native of New York, was nominated by several colleagues, as well as an eighth-grade student who said her class has “become the class I’m most excited about this year. Regardless of how I’m feeling in the morning, whether I’m anxious, sad, frustrated, happy, or any other emotion, Ms. Proper finds a way to be kind and understanding.”
Dr. Daniel Smith, acting superintendent of Loudoun schools, said, “Parie and Sarah embody the LCPS mission to empower all students to make meaningful contributions to the world. They are assuredly fantastic examples of LCPS’ exemplary staff and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in their careers.”
